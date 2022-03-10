Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FXPO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.29).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £829.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

In related news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,151.47).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

