Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

