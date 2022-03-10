Financial Contrast: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Highwoods Properties
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Profitability
This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Highwoods Properties
|40.63%
|12.73%
|5.53%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
96.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Highwoods Properties
|$768.01 million
|6.09
|$313.28 million
|$2.97
|15.01
Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.
Summary
Highwoods Properties beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
