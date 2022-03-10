Financial Review: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) vs. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 16.40% 17.51% 7.41% América Móvil 19.73% 23.91% 5.09%

This table compares Swisscom and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.24 billion 2.53 $2.00 billion $3.88 15.40 América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.46 $3.87 billion $2.92 6.50

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Swisscom pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Swisscom and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

Swisscom currently has a consensus target price of $505.00, suggesting a potential upside of 745.05%. América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Swisscom is more favorable than América Móvil.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats Swisscom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

