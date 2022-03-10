FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.59 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $9.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004167 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,835,459 coins and its circulating supply is 479,753,757 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

