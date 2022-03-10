Firo Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $47.13 million and $30.80 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,987,350 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

