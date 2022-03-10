First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.