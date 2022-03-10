First Hawaiian Bank Has $295,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of BC opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

