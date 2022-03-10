First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 591,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

