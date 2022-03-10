First Hawaiian Bank Sells 220 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

