First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,213 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 184,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

