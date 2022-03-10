First Hawaiian Bank Takes $256,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.09. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

