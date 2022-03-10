First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

EQR stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

