First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FHB has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

FHB stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

