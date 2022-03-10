First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $440.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

