First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 546,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,084. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
