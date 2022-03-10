First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 546,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,084. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

