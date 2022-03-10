Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

