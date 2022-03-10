Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. Fiverr International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $67.79. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,643. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.57.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

