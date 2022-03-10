Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Shares of FBC stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

