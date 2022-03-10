Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

FLC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

