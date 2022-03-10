Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FLXS opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

