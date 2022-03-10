Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

FND stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.