Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 16.1%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.44. 26,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,715,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

