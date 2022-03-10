Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £155 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £155 ($203.09) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.66% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £140 ($183.44) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($205.37) to £134.50 ($176.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($196.54) to £155 ($203.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($207.02) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £152.66 ($200.02).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,774 ($114.96) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is £122.68. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a PE ratio of -35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

