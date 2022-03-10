Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 99,587 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
Featured Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.