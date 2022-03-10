ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 10.8%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 17,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 547,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

