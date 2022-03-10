Formation Fi (FORM) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $168,773.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars.

