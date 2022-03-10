FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

