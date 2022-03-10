Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000.

FRLAU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

