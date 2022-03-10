FourThought Financial LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,507,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

