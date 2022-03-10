FourThought Financial LLC Has $397,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,750,000 after buying an additional 1,249,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

