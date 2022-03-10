FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

