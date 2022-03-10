FourThought Financial LLC Sells 315 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,710 shares of company stock worth $32,784,704. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

