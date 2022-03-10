FourThought Financial LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

CLX stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

