FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.93 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

