Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of FTF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

