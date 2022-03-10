Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of FTF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.43.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
