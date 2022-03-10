Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($45.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.96 ($48.87).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €30.00 ($32.60) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.02.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

