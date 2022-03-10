Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

FULC opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.