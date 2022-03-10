Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $49.85

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.85, but opened at $52.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 4,816 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

