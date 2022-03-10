Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Issues Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,310. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

