Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $186,155.60 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FULT stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

