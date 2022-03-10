Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 75469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

