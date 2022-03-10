Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 75469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.
The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
