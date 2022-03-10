FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the bank will earn $5.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

