FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the bank will earn $5.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)
Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.
