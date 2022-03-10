GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0973 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and $3.12 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.46 or 0.06630007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.75 or 0.99980560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041977 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

