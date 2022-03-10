GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $348.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

