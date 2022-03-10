Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

