Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after acquiring an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,588,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.