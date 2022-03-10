Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

