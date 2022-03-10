Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.