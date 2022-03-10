Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $693.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $802.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

